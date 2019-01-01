Emotional pain is real Alopecia isn’t deadly, but it does kill confidence, perceived identity, and emotional well-being — especially for children, women, and young adults. It can appear at any age and affects all races and sexes.



Support plays a big part in helping people with Alopecia regain their confidence, maintain a positive outlook, and overcome the emotional pain caused by this autoimmune disease.

No safe treatment exists The best treatments are far from good. From acidic ointments to powerful pills to steroidal injections, current treatment options often bring serious side effects and are rarely effective.



With more funding for research, we hope that our treatments options become more effective and less detrimental.