In August of 2019, Skylar set south on his Suzuki TU250x motorcycle to ride 20,000+ miles down the Pan-American Highway through Central and South America to Patagonia. Along the way, Skylar worked with Adventures for Alopecia to:

Sponsor support events for Latin Americans with Alopecia along the way where possible

Raise awareness and educate the public about Alopecia through social media, word of mouth, and press.

Raise funds to support the above efforts and to contribute to NAAF's Treatment Development Program.

The trip was planned to take 9 months, but took nearly 3.5 years to complete, largely due to COVID-19. On December 13th 2022, Skylar reached the final destination of Ushuaia, Argentina, and the adventure was complete.