Skylar—hairless from Alopecia since age 16—will ride a motorcycle from Washington, D.C. to the southern tip of Argentina starting summer 2019 in an effort to improve the lives of those who have lost their hair and perceived identity to the autoimmune disease Alopecia.
All donations are tax-deductible.
Adventures for Alopecia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Alopecia isn’t deadly, but it does kill confidence, perceived identity, and emotional well-being — especially for children, women, and young adults. It can appear at any age and affects all races and sexes.
Support plays a big part in helping people with Alopecia regain their confidence, maintain a positive outlook, and overcome the emotional pain caused by this autoimmune disease.
The best treatments are far from good. From acidic ointments to powerful pills to steroidal injections, current treatment options often bring serious side effects and are rarely effective.
With more funding for research, we hope that our treatments options become more effective and less detrimental.
Alopecia affects 145 million individuals—that's 2% of the population! But very few people actually know what Alopecia is. That’s often because people with Alopecia feel they can’t discuss it and have to hide it with wigs, hats, and makeup to feel accepted.
With increased public awareness of Alopecia, those living with the condition will be able to find acceptance.
Photo Source: NAAF.org
Skylar will ride a Suzuki TU250x motorcycle 17,000 miles down the Pan-American Highway through Central and South America to Patagonia. Along the way, Skylar will work with Adventures for Alopecia to:
Sponsor support events for Latin Americans with Alopecia. Adventures for Alopecia will work with existing NAAF and CAP Central and South American groups where possible, and foster the creation of new groups where needed. We aim to create sustainable support communities and as such, will be funding support group events for a one year duration.
Raise awareness and educate the public about Alopecia through social media, word of mouth, press, and more.
Advance research to find a cure for Alopecia by funding NAAF's Treatment Development Program.
Adventures for Alopecia (Project AFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that sponsors support groups for people with Alopecia, educates the public on Alopecia, and advances treatment research.
Donations to Adventures for Alopecia will be used to purchase the resources necessary to sponsor sustainable support group events, help maximize awareness of the disease, and fund advances in Alopecia research through NAAF's Treatment Development Program.
After Skylar's inaugural Adventure for Alopecia, Project AFA will use donations to sponsor adventures for other Alopecians to regain their confidence through adventure and travel.
Photo Source: NAAF.org
