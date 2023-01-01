Adventures for Alopecia was a nonprofit organization that supported people living with Alopecia. We achieved our mission through three main program areas: support, awareness, and research.

Support. We hosted support group events throughout North America, Central America, and South America.

Awareness. We educated the public about Alopecia through social media, press, word of mouth, and speaking engagements.

Research. We contributed part of the funds we raised to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, an existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to discovering a cure for Alopecia.