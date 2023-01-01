Adventures for Alopecia was a nonprofit organization that supported people living with Alopecia. We achieved our mission through three main program areas: support, awareness, and research.
Support. We hosted support group events throughout North America, Central America, and South America.
Awareness. We educated the public about Alopecia through social media, press, word of mouth, and speaking engagements.
Research. We contributed part of the funds we raised to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, an existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to discovering a cure for Alopecia.
Alopecia Areata is a common autoimmune skin disease, that causes rapid, unpredictable hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes the entire body. With both genetic and environmental components to Alopecia, no one knows exactly what causes or triggers it. Over six million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with it, and an individual's lifetime risk of Alopecia is 2.1%.
People of all ages, sexes, and ethnic groups can develop Alopecia. It can first appear during childhood or adulthood, and though physically benign and not contagious, Alopecia can have devastating effects on one’s mental, emotional, and social wellbeing — especially for children, young adults, and women.
There are three types of Alopecia — each completely unpredictable, with the potential for hair to fall out or regrow at any time. Alopecia Areata is patchy hair loss on the scalp; Alopecia Totalis is the loss of all hair on the head; and Alopecia Universalis is loss of all hair on the body.
Men, women, and children with Alopecia should feel comfortable without their hair. Support plays a big part in helping people with Alopecia regain their confidence, maintain a positive outlook, and overcome the emotional pain caused by this condition.
Increased public acceptance and understanding started with education. We sought to educate the public about Alopecia.
People with Alopecia need a treatment option that isn't detrimental to one’s health.
National Alopecia Areata Foundation's (NAAF) Treatment Development Program aimed "to find a safe and effective treatment or cure for Alopecia Areata to benefit the 145 million people worldwide who have, had, or will develop Alopecia Areata in their lifetime." In an effort to advance Alopecia treatment, we contributed 100% of donations to NAAF when donors mentioned NAAF in the Donation Notes of their donation.
Children's Alopecia Project (CAP) is specifically devoted to helping children living with all forms of Alopecia regain confidence. As part of our mission to support people living with Alopecia, we wanted a portion of our funds raised to go towards supporting CAP's meaningful work, so we contributed 100% of donations to CAP when donors mentioned CAP in the Donation Notes of their donation.
Having long, blonde hair all throughout his youth, Skylar was diagnosed with Alopecia when he was 16 after finding a dime-sized bald spot on the back of his head. Six months later, Skylar had become completely bald—a unique look for a sophomore in high school. That uncontrolled transition took a toll on Skylar's emotional well-being and self-confidence throughout high school. Over the past 9 years, Skylar embraced his Alopecia and learned to recognize it as an important part of his identity. He also realized that many others like him were trying to overcome similar challenges. Skylar embarked on an adventure of a lifetime to demonstrate that Alopecia is not an inhibitor and to encourage other Alopecians to own their identity as well.
Since going completely bald at age 19 due to Alopecia Areata, Kate has rocked a multitude of hairstyles from bald to buzz to curly bob. From a childhood with long curly hair and a competitive Irish Dancing career with a wig wearing requirement, Kate learned early on about societal pressures around appearance. Her journey to accept a lack of control over her hair, her self-image, and how others view her is a work in progress, but a fulfilling one. Due to the variability of Alopecia Areata over time, there may come a day when Kate (and many others like her) loses her hair again. Whether she’s bald or auditioning for a Pantene commercial, she is ultimately stronger and more self-confident having experienced Alopecia and hoped that the support offered by AFA would propel others like her to live life to the max.