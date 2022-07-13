Thank you for supporting our life-changing work over the years.

Private donors covered our overhead operating costs, so 100% of every donation went to helping Alopecians in need.

Donations made here did not fund Skylar's travel. They funded sustainable support group events for people affected by Alopecia, helped increase public education about Alopecia, and advanced research toward a safe treatment for Alopecia. All donations were tax-deductible.

On behalf of Alopecians everywhere, thank you for your support.