Thank you to our Donors

$500 & Over

Jill V.

$750.00

Ride like the wind!

July 13, 2022

Nathan H.

$500.00

Glad to hear you are back in action and persevering, despite the headwinds of COVID!!!

May 31, 2021

Marilyn V.

$1,000.00

Proud of you Skylar! Stay safe!!

January 30, 2020

Taylor R.

$500.00

August 26, 2019

Craig D.

$1,000.00

All the best Skylar.. See you on the slopes... Tips Up !!!

October 24, 2019

$100 & Over

Colfax.eth

$241.00

Happy to support a great cause.

May 28, 2021

Maureen T.

$250.00

In memory of Claire Weaver and my heartfelt sympathies. Maureen Tompkins

September 16, 2020

Howard

$100.00

September 4, 2020

Alan-&-Maddy T.

$100.00

Donation is in honor of Claire Weaver

September 3, 2020

Tulane U.

$275.00

This donation is in memory of Claire Ann Weaver

September 3, 2020

Under $100

Anonymous

$80.00

May 24, 2022

Anonymous

$25.00

September 4, 2021

Alyson J.

$50.00

Such a cool adventure. Best of luck :-)

January 5, 2021

Thomas J.

$50.00

October 27, 2020

Mary D.

$50.00

Good luck , Skylar !

October 18, 2020

And to all 144 donors over the years, THANK YOU!

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