Donations are closed. Adventures for Alopecia wound down its operations and formally dissolved in July 2023, and the funds we raised were redistributed to other organizations that continue to support the cause.
To read the adventure summary and see where the funds went, read our final report.
If you would like to support people with Alopecia, we suggest donating to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the Children's Alopecia Project, or any one of the many other great nonprofits that exist for Alopecia.
All donations were tax-deductible.
Adventures for Alopecia was a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization until July 2023.
Thank you for supporting our life-changing work over the years.
Private donors covered our overhead operating costs, so 100% of every donation went to helping Alopecians in need.
Donations made here did not fund Skylar's travel. They funded sustainable support group events for people affected by Alopecia, helped increase public education about Alopecia, and advanced research toward a safe treatment for Alopecia. All donations were tax-deductible.
On behalf of Alopecians everywhere, thank you for your support.
All donations were tax-deductible.
Adventures for Alopecia was a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization until July 2023.
$750.00
Ride like the wind!
July 13, 2022
$500.00
Glad to hear you are back in action and persevering, despite the headwinds of COVID!!!
May 31, 2021
$1,000.00
Proud of you Skylar! Stay safe!!
January 30, 2020
$500.00
August 26, 2019
$1,000.00
All the best Skylar.. See you on the slopes... Tips Up !!!
October 24, 2019
$241.00
Happy to support a great cause.
May 28, 2021
$250.00
In memory of Claire Weaver and my heartfelt sympathies. Maureen Tompkins
September 16, 2020
$100.00
September 4, 2020
$100.00
Donation is in honor of Claire Weaver
September 3, 2020
$275.00
This donation is in memory of Claire Ann Weaver
September 3, 2020
$80.00
May 24, 2022
$25.00
September 4, 2021
$50.00
Such a cool adventure. Best of luck :-)
January 5, 2021
$50.00
October 27, 2020
$50.00
Good luck , Skylar !
October 18, 2020
And to all 144 donors over the years, THANK YOU!