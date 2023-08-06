Adventure Complete: Thank You!

This report was sent to AFA supporters as an email newsletter in August 2023 and shared on Instagram in January 2024. It is kept here so that it stays available.

Thank you for supporting Adventures for Alopecia's mission

Dear AFA Supporter,

We can't thank you enough for your dedication and contributions to Adventures for Alopecia (AFA). Your support has been invaluable, and together, we have made a significant impact on the lives of those affected by Alopecia.

AFA's mission is to empower individuals with Alopecia by raising awareness of Alopecia and fostering a sense of community to provide support to those who face the challenges of this condition every day.

The initial plan for the AFA journey was a cross-continent adventure from USA to Argentina to raise awareness of Alopecia, to meet and connect with people living with alopecia, and to host support group meetups along the way. With your help, we raised funds, encouraged participation in alopecia meetups, and inspired others with Alopecia to embrace adventure in their lives!

Adventure Complete

I am thrilled to share that the journey is finally complete: on December 13th 2022, I arrived at the final destination, Ushuaia, on the motorcycle. What was initially planned to be a 9-month adventure, turned into a 3 year 4 month adventure 😅. In total, I traveled 22,000 miles through USA, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and finally Argentina, undertaking exhilarating adventures along the way, such as: trying to make progress traveling overland during the global pandemic, living like a resident in many countries while waiting for the borders to open, surfing through Central America, almost hitting several Guanacos 🦙 in Peru, wild camping in the Bolivian Salt Flats, navigating the cold wet Patagonian fjords of Chile, a few wipeouts here and there, and reaching the finish without dying along the way!

During the journey, I hosted meetups or met with fellow Alopecians in several cities, including Xalapa Mexico, Monterrey Mexico, CDMX Mexico, Antigua Guatemala, San Salvador El Salvador, Bogota Colombia, and Buenos Aires Argentina. In many meetups, we shared stories of what it's like to live with Alopecia, laughter around many of the awkward or funny situations many of us encounter, and sometimes tears from those still working towards acceptance. In the end, it's important for each of us with Alopecia to know there are many in this world like us who are experiencing similar situations and emotions. Support groups and increased awareness play a crucial role in reminding us about the importance of accepting and building self-assurance with Alopecia. I know that this Adventure for Alopecia had a direct positive impact on many people with Alopecia I met along the way, and for those that I did not meet, I am optimistic that the increased awareness of Alopecia thanks to this adventure helped spread acceptance and appreciation throughout the Americas.

As I reflect on this incredible adventure, I am filled with gratitude. Your support has made a tangible difference in the lives of those in the alopecia community, and we are proud to have you as a part of AFA.

I am also ecstatic that thanks to your support, we have raised a total of $34,449 throughout the journey. Now that the journey has come to a close, it is time we sunset Adventures for Alopecia formally, but the impact does not end here. We are grateful to have many other groups and projects working towards Alopecia awareness and support within the USA and worldwide. As such, all funds will be distributed between the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF), Children's Alopecia Project, and the Vivir Con Alopecia Support Group in Buenos Aires, all of whom align with AFA's mission to continue improving the lives of those living with Alopecia.

Once again, thank you for your unwavering support since I announced this adventure in July of 2019. Adventures for Alopecia would not have had the impact we did through support groups and awareness without your support. We thank you for your part in helping improve the lives of those living with Alopecia.

Thank you, Skylar

Where the funds went

Thanks to your support and donations, $12,000 of the remaining funds went to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation for further research of Alopecia treatments and cures, $10,000 went to the Children's Alopecia Project to support children and families living with Alopecia, and $1,900 went to Vivir con Alopecia Argentina, a Latin American community support group. We could not have done it without you all!