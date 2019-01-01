Keeping an open mind, Skylar will be adjusting his exact route with each passing day while generally following the "Pan-American Highway." Measuring 19,000 miles as the world's longest motorable road, the Pan-American Highway is really a misnomer, consisting of more small dirt and gravel roads than actual highways.

Along the way, Adventures for Alopecia will be hosting support group events in various cities. Aside from those stops, the rest of the route will be devised along the way.